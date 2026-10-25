With heavy hearts, the Mueller family announces the unexpected passing of Justin Robert Mueller on October 19, 2026, at age 47.

Justin was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to Gary and Karen (Carlson) Mueller. As a child, he enjoyed football and basketball, and he graduated from Roncalli High School in 1997.

As an adult, Justin owned and operated “Juices Bar & Grill” in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, where he formed lasting friendships and treasured many memories from his years in business.

Justin also worked as a Radiation Protection Specialist for Xcel Energy. For 10 years, he traveled to nuclear power plants across the country to support scheduled outages. He later settled in Hastings, Minnesota, after accepting a permanent position at Prairie Island Nuclear in Welch, Minnesota.

Justin met Shanna in 2013. His two children, Cooper and Maverick, were his pride and joy, and he was always eager to talk about his boys—often sharing a picture or two.

An avid sports fan, Justin collected and sold sports cards and loved cheering on Wisconsin teams with a clam digger in hand. He also enjoyed storms, astronomy, sunsets, and family vacations.

Justin had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep love of music. Every October, he rewatched the same delightfully terrible horror movies. Above all, he loved being a father.

Justin was preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Carlson) Mueller.

Justin is survived by Shanna Ducklow; his children, Cooper Ducklow and Maverick Mueller; his father, Gary Mueller, and JoAnn VanDyke; his brothers, John (Rachel) Mueller and Jacob Mueller; his grandmother, Ingrid Carlson, and Sam; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A private funeral Mass will be held in Minnesota.

Justin’s generous, kindhearted, and good-natured spirit will be missed beyond measure.

Justin’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.