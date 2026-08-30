Karen Sue Patterson, age 80, of Prescott, Wisconsin, passed away on August 27, 2026, at River Falls Area Hospital surrounded by family.

Funeral services for Karen Patterson will be 11 AM Friday, September 4 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prescott. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Also at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, as well as one hour prior to the service Friday morning. Burial will be in the Pine Glen Cemetery. Memorials are preferred at the discretion of the family.

Funeral services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott. For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com or call 715-262-5404.