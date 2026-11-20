River Ray Solar Project: What the Community Needs to Know

KDWA is continuing its coverage of the proposed River Ray Solar Project, a utility-scale solar development being proposed by Adapture Renewables on land associated with Ries Farms, near Highway 61 and Co. Rd. 316 in Welch Township, Goodhue County.

The proposed project would generate 300 megawatts of solar energy, potentially include battery storage, and encompass 1,900 acres, most of which is Ries Farms property.

In October, Adapture Renewables hosted an open house at the Red Wing Public Library to share information and answer questions from area residents.

But questions remain about the project’s size, environmental impacts, electricity distribution, and what the development could mean for neighboring properties and agriculture.

KDWA spoke with Matt Boerger, development manager with Adapture Renewables, to get a closer look at the proposal, its timeline, and what residents should know.

PROJECT OVERVIEW AND DEVELOPMENT

According to Adapture Renewables, River Ray would combine utility-scale solar energy production with working farmland. The company says the 1,900 acres represents the total land being leased, not the actual area that will be covered with solar panels.

Boerger says most of the property is associated with Ries Farms, with negotiations continuing on additional neighboring parcels.

“We are proposing to build a 300-megawatt solar project, and we are probably going to have battery storage as well that would match that 300 megawatts, and right now we’re looking at roughly 1,900 acres, and the vast majority of that is on the Ries Farms land, and then we’re just wrapping up some negotiations with some smaller parcels that are adjacent to the Ries property.”

Boerger says the process of developing a solar project begins with identifying electrical transmission lines and determining whether the existing grid has enough capacity to accommodate additional energy.

The company then works with landowners and submits an interconnection application to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which coordinates the regional electrical grid.

Studies determine whether the project can connect to the system and whether additional transmission upgrades will be necessary.

Boerger says those initial studies indicate River Ray is financially feasible to continue moving forward.

“So we’re now at that stage where our initial study results look like the project is financially feasible to continue forward and that those network upgrade costs are manageable for our project. And that’s really the stage where we start reaching out to the stakeholders in the area, and that’s where we are right now with this project, which we’re calling the River Ray Solar Project.”

Adapture Renewables is headquartered in Oakland, California. Its financial backer is Kirkby Climate, part of the Denmark-based Kirk Kristiansen family enterprise, known for owning the LEGO toy manufacturing company.

ENVIRONMENTAL SURVEYS AND COMMUNITY CONCERNS

One of the biggest questions from residents involves what environmental research takes place before a project of this size can be approved.

Boerger says Adapture is conducting site surveys that include archaeological and cultural resources, endangered species, eagle nesting areas, bat habitats, and potential environmental contamination.

The company also conducts a Phase One environmental assessment to examine whether previous activities on the property may have left contamination.

These studies are being completed by outside consultants, including biologists and environmental engineers, and will be submitted as part of the company’s application to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

“We have a strict process that we have to follow through the PUC that outlines certain surveys that we have to do and certain studies that we have to do. For example, archaeological resources, cultural resources, and biological endangered species surveys. “We do Phase One to look at previous environmental contaminants that may have already been in the area and make sure that the land is clean before we get involved, or that any mitigation efforts that would be required for any previous contamination are manageable from our end.”

Boerger also says the company hires independent consultants to conduct those studies.

Another concern is what 1,900 acres of solar development could look like across the landscape.

Boerger emphasizes that panels will not cover the entire leased property. Instead, the project is expected to have multiple fenced-in sections, with setbacks from neighboring homes and property boundaries.

The company is also developing a vegetative screening plan that could include trees and other plantings to help limit views of the panels from certain residential areas.

He says the panels are designed to absorb sunlight rather than reflect it.

Residents have also asked whether damaged panels could introduce pollutants into the soil.

Boerger says the panels are primarily made of steel, aluminum, glass, and silicon, and that the products Adapture uses meet EPA standards for nonhazardous materials.

WHERE WILL THE ELECTRICITY GO?

Another question is who benefits from the electricity generated in Goodhue County.

Boerger explains that once electricity enters the regional transmission network, it is distributed according to demand. That means some of the electricity could serve local needs, while other energy could move to surrounding areas.

He says the majority of energy from a project like River Ray would generally be expected to remain within the broader tri-state region, including the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Iowa.

AGRICULTURE AND THE RIES FARMS PARTNERSHIP

One of the central features of the proposal is the potential to combine solar energy production with traditional agricultural activities.

The practice is known as agrivoltaics.

In this case, Ries Farms plans to use its Katahdin and Dorper sheep to graze beneath and around the solar panels, helping manage vegetation naturally.

Adapture is also exploring bee apiaries and pollinator plantings.

Boerger says the goal is to allow agriculture and solar production to operate together.

“The Ries Farms and the Ries family also plan to do their sheep grazing. What they call agrivoltaics, it’s essentially solar farming along with traditional farming. In this case, sheep grazing. “We’re also looking at opportunities for bees and plant pollinators, so for the honeybees, and we will be submitting some plans as we finalize our project to determine how we’re going to continue our traditional agricultural operations in concert with our new proposed photovoltaic operations.”

Ries Farms also provided KDWA with a statement explaining the family’s perspective and its commitment to keeping the property productive for future generations.

“Ries Farms has been part of Welch Township, in Goodhue County, for 55 years, and we’ve always looked for ways to keep this land productive and make sure it’s there for the next generation. The River Ray solar project lets us do that in a new way. Through agrivoltaics, the land under and around the solar arrays has the potential to remain in agricultural use. Our Katahdin/Dorper sheep will graze the site to manage vegetation naturally, and bee apiaries and pollinator plantings can add habitat that supports healthy soil, local wildlife, and the crops on neighboring farms. It’s a model where farming and clean energy work side by side instead of competing for the same ground. “We’re excited to partner with Adapture Renewables on a project that brings steady, long-term value to our community and our family farm while keeping our agricultural roots front and center. River Ray shows what creative land stewardship can look like by producing homegrown energy, supporting rural livelihoods, and protecting the land we care about.”

PROJECT TIMELINE AND WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

According to Adapture Renewables’ project pamphlet, the development timeline began with landowner agreements in 2024.

Site surveys are scheduled through 2026, followed by interconnection agreements and construction permitting from 2026 through 2028.

The company anticipates Minnesota Public Utilities Commission permitting in 2027.

Construction is projected to begin in 2028 and take approximately 24 months, with commercial operation targeted for the fourth quarter of 2030.

The project is anticipated to operate through 2060.

Boerger also shared that while most of the property would be leased, but an estimated 5 to 10 acres would need to be purchased for an electrical substation. That facility would connect the project to the transmission lines and then be turned over to the local utility.

And before the project can even begin, Adapture needs to look to the end. Adapture will be required to have a decommissioning plan outlining how the solar panels, mounting structures, and battery storage equipment will be removed.

The company’s stated goal is to return the property to its original agricultural use.

The River Ray Solar Project remains in the development and permitting stages, with Adapture Renewables anticipating a state application in early 2027, construction beginning in 2028, and commercial operation by late 2030.

Those dates remain projections and are subject to permitting and other development requirements.

There are still questions to be answered as the proposal moves forward, and KDWA will continue following the project and sharing information with the community.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]