Linda Olson, age 60, passed away on October 10, 2026.

Linda was born on February 10, 1966, at Riverview Hospital to Carol J. and Henrietta Olson. She grew up in Saint Paul and Oakdale and attended Tartan High School. Throughout her life, Linda worked for Sodexo Food Service at the West Publishing Building in Eagan and Walmart in Cottage Grove.

Linda was a homebody who enjoyed spending time with her family and cheering on her beloved Minnesota Vikings. She was known for always arriving 30 minutes early, no matter the occasion. Linda cared deeply for her family and enjoyed showing her love through simple gestures, including making her homemade beef stew in the crockpot.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Carol “Tiny” and Henrietta “Bunny” Olson; and brother-in-law, Tim Crear.

She is survived by her three sisters, Dorothy Crear, Mary (Richard) Dufour, and Ann Olson; nieces and nephews, Diana and Tammie Crear, Brian and Brandon Dufour, and Jody (Troy) Landburg; great-niece, Morgan (Alex) Johnson; great-nephew, Michael Wilhite; great-great-niece and nephew, Emma Johnson and Liam Almstad Dufour; and many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, Minnesota, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota.