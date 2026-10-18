Lisa Demuth Outlines Vision for Minnesota at Hastings GOP Meet-and-Greet

A Republican candidate meet-and-greet held Oct. 14 at the Confluence Hotel in Hastings brought together GOP candidates for Minnesota House and Senate seats, along with gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth.

Candidates in attendance included Demuth, U.S. Senate candidate Michele Tafoya, Minnesota House District 41B candidate William Beck, and House District 41A candidate Wayne Johnson. State Senate District 41 candidate Tom Dippel was unable to attend due to a family obligation.

KDWA spoke with Demuth following the event, where she explained why voters should support her bid for governor.

“People should vote for Lisa Demuth for the change and the fresh start that our state desperately needs. My work in the House of Representatives, as Speaker of the House, in a tied house, proves that I can work across party lines and get things done for Minnesota, delivering a reduction in state spending, protecting non-public education, and putting in additional preventions on fraud. And so, with that going forward as the next governor, I will make sure that the government is accountable to the taxpayers, reducing taxes, improving education, improving public safety, and ending the fraud.”

The event gave attendees an opportunity to hear from candidates, ask questions, and learn more about their priorities for Minnesota. It was hosted by Margaret and Terry Flower, along with Pat and Mary Reagan.

KDWA also reached out to DFL gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar for comment but had not received a response at the time of this report.