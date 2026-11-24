Lyle Edward Scherff passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community – Regina on November 22, 2026.

Lyle was born on June 6, 1941, in Worthington, Minnesota to Leroy and Beatrice Scherff. He grew up in Brandt, South Dakota, attended high school and graduated from Clear Lake South Dakota High School. He was drafted into the army and spent time in Germany. He was very proud of being a veteran and received an award as a marksman.

Lyle spent his career in construction, operating heavy equipment and taking great pride in his work. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, he valued a job well done and was proud of the many projects he completed throughout his career. He worked for Orrin Thompson, Husting and Engstrom, Bolander and his brother at Scherff Inc., along with a few others.

An avid outdoorsman, Lyle had a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing. Over the years, his hunting adventures took him on numerous trips in pursuit of deer, antelope, bear, wild boar, elk, caribou and prairie dogs. One of his proudest accomplishments was a successful moose hunt in Maine in 2008, an experience he especially treasured.

Lyle also enjoyed fishing excursions and always returned home with plenty of fresh fish to share with family and friends. His enthusiasm for firearms extended beyond hunting, as he enjoyed collecting guns, attending gun shows, and spending time reloading his own ammunition.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife of more than 42 years, Peggy Erwin Scherff with whom he built their dream home on 30 acres in 1992 and spent his life traveling the world. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Beatrice Scherff, and his sister, Lynn Paulson of South Dakota, who joined him in eternity just one day after his passing on November 23, 2026.

He is survived by his brothers, Loren “Bud” (Irene) Scherff and Lewis “Lewie” (Karen) Scherff of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; daughter, Tammy (Warren) Peine of Hastings, Minnesota; granddaughter Samantha (Adam) Markulics of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; grandson Brett (Meran) Peine of Hastings, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Midnight, who was a great companion after losing his wife, Peggy.

A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date.