Man Pulled from Mississippi River Identified as Timothy Bryan Standish Jr.; Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in the Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights.

Authorities say 40-year-old Timothy Bryan Standish Jr. was found deceased in the river on August 14th.

Investigators say Standish was known to live in the Stevens Square neighborhood in Minneapolis.

Detectives are asking anyone who knew Standish, or who may have information about his friends, associates, or recent activities, to come forward.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional details about the circumstances of Standish’s death are not being released at this time, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation and respect for his loved ones.

Investigators say even a small detail could be important.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 651-438-8477.

Additional links can be found in this report on KDWA.com.

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