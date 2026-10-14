Oct 18, 1929 — Oct 8, 2026

Prescott, WI



Manley Edward Glaubitz age 96, of Prescott, WI, passed away on October 8, 2026, at Prescott Nursing Home. Ed was born on October 18, 1929, in Cumberland to Edward and Mabel (Bearrood) Glaubitz.

He married Mary Jane Peterson at Center City, Minnesota on June 26, 1948. They had two children, Christel, born at Fort Monroe, VA, and Joseph, born at RAF Sculthorpe, England. They moved to Prescott in 2016. Their marriage ended after 72 years on the passing of Mary in January, 2021.

After graduating from Turtle Lake High School in1947, Ed served in the U.S. Air Force from June 13, 1947 until retiring June 30, 1967, at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He served in Korea (1950-1952) and England (1956-1959).

He graduated with a BA in Business from Metropolitan State University, St. Paul, MN. Mr. Glaubitz worked as a region controller for Great American Insurance Companies, and a Budgeting and Accounting Analyst for Ramsey County, MN., until retiring in 1993.

Ed enjoyed church and nature conservation activities, served on church council. He was an active member of The Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, and Bluebird Recovery Program of Minnesota, monitoring a bluebird trail at Wm. O’Brien State Park for 9 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Christel (Ron) Stanke, and son, Joseph, both of Prescott, WI.; five granddaughters; Kelly (Brad) Hallmark, Jennifer Rohl, Sara (Randy) Stenger, Carrie Glaubitz, Katie Price, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, brother, Larry, and grandsons-in-laws, James Rohl and Taylor Price.

A service for Ed will be at 11:00am on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Joy Lutheran Church: 1435 St Croix St, Prescott, WI 54021. A visitation will be held on hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott. For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com or call 715-262-5404.