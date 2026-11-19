Marvin “Marv” Reginald Kuchera, age 88, of Welch, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 10, 2026, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

Marv was born on January of 1938, in Hopkins, Minnesota, to Joseph and Frances (Lambert) Kuchera. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1956 and went on to attend St. Cloud State College while working construction to help pay his way through school. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1961 and later completed a Master’s degree in Mathematics and Science at Mankato State College.

Marv met his future wife, Jane Lamb, in physics class at Hopkins High School. Following graduation from college, they were married in August of 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Hopkins. Together they shared 65 years of marriage, building a life centered on family, learning, adventure, and service to others.

Marv began his teaching career in Spencer, Wisconsin, where he taught math and built the school’s physics laboratory from the ground up. After several years, he accepted a position in South Washington County School District 833, teaching mathematics at Park Junior High School in St. Paul Park. He later moved to Park Senior High School, where he remained until retirement. In addition to teaching full-time, Marv taught evening mathematics courses at Inver Hills Community College. Even retirement could not keep him away from students for long, and he continued tutoring mathematics at Sylvan Learning Center for several years.

Teaching was never simply a profession for Marv. He loved helping people learn, solve problems, and discover new possibilities. That same spirit carried into every aspect of his life.

Marv never seemed to know the meaning of boredom. He was a lifelong learner, builder, teacher, explorer, and problem solver. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years, teaching camping and outdoor skills to countless young people. He and Jane shared a love of the outdoors and passed that love on to their children through family camping trips across northern Minnesota, Canada, and summer road trips to Maine to visit grandparents, camping along the way.

In 1975, Marv purchased a 27-acre parcel of land in Welch where he built the family home. What began as a dream became one of the defining projects of his life. With help from family and friends, he spent decades building, improving, and perfecting the house, adding finishing touches even forty years later. The home’s wood-burning furnace provided warmth during Minnesota winters but also required cutting, splitting, and stacking approximately eleven cords of firewood each year, a task Marv approached with characteristic determination.

The family property became home to rabbits, geese, ducks, chickens, horses, cats, and dogs over the years. Marv learned to ride horses as an adult and was still riding well into his seventies. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting on his land, as well as hunting waterfowl and small game.

Working construction during the summers sparked a lifelong passion for woodworking and craftsmanship. Over the years, Marv built furniture, cabinetry, bookshelves, Windsor chairs, wooden toys, barns, boats, and homes. His projects included a baby cradle, a grandmother clock, a Sunfish sailboat, a cedar-strip canoe, and countless practical inventions and gadgets. He particularly enjoyed traditional woodworking techniques and even built his own steam box to bend wood while crafting Windsor chairs.

Marv’s interests extended far beyond woodworking. He enjoyed blacksmithing, welding, automotive repair, sailing, canoeing, trains, tractors, dog shows, and almost any challenge that allowed him to learn something new. Even during his final illness, he remained determined to solve problems. After losing his strength from cancer, he designed and built a device to help him start his chainsaw when he could no longer pull the starter cord himself. Although the design didn’t work perfectly it reflected the ingenuity, persistence, and optimism that defined his character. Eventually, he purchased his first electric chainsaw, though sadly he never had the opportunity to put it to use.

One of Marv’s greatest joys was flying. In 2004, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning his private pilot’s license. Whenever the weather cooperated, he loved taking to the skies and riding the air currents above the countryside. He owned several airplanes over the years and especially enjoyed sharing the experience of flight with young people. Through the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program, he introduced nearly one hundred children to aviation by providing them with their first airplane ride.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances Kuchera, and his sister, June Polach.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Katharine (Craig) Gruber; son, Geoffrey (Holly) Kuchera; grandsons, Timothy Gruber and Jonathan Gruber; sisters, Doris Ketcher and Lucille Ybarra; brother-in-law, Roy Polach; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, former students, and neighbors who will miss him greatly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Marv’s honor to:

• Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Program

• Arbor Day Foundation’s Plant a Tree Program

Memorial Links (copy and paste links in browser):

EAA Young Eagles: https://www.eaa.org/foundation/~/link.aspx?_id=8197B2769CE7442190E07A0039A19F52&_z=z

Arbor Day Foundation: https://shop.arborday.org/tree-dedication/trees-in-memory

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 starting at Noon at:

Resurrection United Methodist Church, 615 15th Street West, Hastings, Minnesota 55033. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00pm with a fellowship meal afterwards.

Marv’s ashes will be scattered on the family property during a private family ceremony.

Marv’s life was defined by curiosity, hard work, service, and an unwavering belief that anything worth doing was worth learning how to do yourself. Whether he was teaching a classroom of students, building a home, crafting a chair, mentoring a Scout, or introducing a child to the wonder of flight, he left the world better than he found it. His legacy lives on in the family he loved the students he inspired, and the countless lives he touched.