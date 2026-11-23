Mary K. Conroy, age 78, of Hastings, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Benedictine Living Community in Hastings.

Mary was born on March 25, 1948, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Ernest and Dollest (Nichols) Hanson. She grew up on the family farm near Garden City alongside her sister, Katherine. Following high school, Mary attended nursing school in North Dakota, where she became a registered nurse.

Mary began her nursing career at Regions Hospital before going on to work as a nurse for the United States Postal Service. She later worked at 3M, where she finished her nursing career.

In 2000, Mary married Jim Conroy. The two enjoyed spending time together, especially fishing. For 19 years, they made trips to Canada each spring and fall, where they enjoyed catching fish and making memories together. Mary also enjoyed flower gardening and took great pride in caring for her flower beds. She had a special love for dogs and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, especially time spent with Jim.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jim Conroy; Jim’s son, Patrick (Nikki) Conroy; grandsons, Logan and Gavin; brother-in-law, David Byram; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Dollest Hanson; and her sister, Katherine Byram.

No services will be held at this time.