Mary Therese (Reuter) Rother, age 90, of Hastings, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 12, 1936, to Raymond and Josephine (Meyers) Reuter of Hastings, Minnesota, Mary grew up with a deep appreciation for family, faith, and community. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1954. On September 17, 1955, she married the love of her life, Edward Rother of New Trier, Minnesota, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Hastings. Together, they built a warm, welcoming home and raised six children, sharing 41 years of marriage before Edward’s passing in 1996.

Outside of caring for her home and family, Mary worked as a receptionist for Polka Dot Dairy and Tom Thumb in Hastings from 1980 until her retirement in 2000, where her friendly voice and warm presence greeted countless neighbors and coworkers.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed participating in her golf league and treasured the many close friendships she built playing cards. Mary enjoyed family vacations and occasional trips down south with Edward during the winter months. She was known for baking Bundt cakes to celebrate the birthdays of family and friends and took pride in the accomplishment of canning pickles and tomatoes and making grape jelly. She also had a special fondness for the winter seasons in Minnesota and loved peacefully watching the snow fall. Above all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Kris) Rother, Deborah (Matt) Langenfeld, Dale (Julie) Rother, David Rother, and Gordon (Cindy) Rother; her daughter-in-law, Jackie Rother; her grandchildren, Adam Rother, Michael (Lisa) Rother, Julie (Aaron) VanLangen, Ryan (Ashley) Langenfeld, Laura (Joe) Becker, Nicholas (Abby) Rother, Cassandra (Chance) McCormack, Maria Rother and Kristi Serres; her great-grandchildren, August, Juniper, Olivia, Levi, Charlie, Addison, Jackson, Brooke, William, Delaney and Daphne. She is also survived by her siblings, Maxine Tieber, Lucille (Richard) Rogers, Jim (Barbara) Reuter, Larry (Jeanne) Reuter, and Sharon Houlihan; her sisters-in-law, Donna Reuter, Marilyn Rother, Kathy Rother, Marlene (Larry) O’Neil, and Sharon Tornes; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Rother; her son, Daniel Rother; her granddaughter, Abbey Lynn Rother; her parents, Raymond and Josephine Reuter; her sister, Dorothy Reuter; her brothers, Jerry Reuter and David Reuter; her parents-in-law, Edward F. and Cecilia Rother; her brothers-in-law, Jay Tieber, Donald Rother, Jim (Diane) Rother, Leonard (Betty) Rother, Leroy Rother, Charlie Rother, Raynard (MaryAnn) Rother, and Gary Tornes; and her sister-in-law, Lois (Isadore) Bauer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th Street West, Hastings, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass, with a reception to follow. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Trier, Minnesota, following the reception.