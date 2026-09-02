Mathew Alan Lindeman

Matthew Alan Lindeman, 48, of Hastings, passed away peacefully after a courageous 18-month battle with glioblastoma.

Matt was born in St. Paul to Mary Lee (Berget) and Gary Lindeman. He graduated from Woodbury High School and soon after began a 20-year career with the City of Hastings. Matt was a devoted husband and proud father to his two sons, Aidan, 19, and Layton, 7, who were the center of his world.

Matt was a passionate fan of his beloved Minnesota sports teams and proudly passed that love of sports on to his boys. Some of his happiest moments were spent coaching their baseball teams, cheering them on from the stands at the ice arena, and simply being there for every game, practice, and milestone. He loved being a dad and was always his boys’ biggest supporter.

Matt was incredibly talented with his hands and could fix or build just about anything. He was a gifted handyman who was constantly working on home improvement projects, and especially enjoyed working up at their lake property. What made that gift even more special was how freely he shared it with others. If someone needed help, Matt was there; always willing to lend his time, knowledge, and skills.

Matt is survived by his loving wife, Mandy (Dalaska); his sons, Aidan (mother Mindy Pendergrass) and Layton; his mother, Mary Lee Berget; his father, Gary, and stepmother, Sandy; his sisters, Beth and Kendra; and many extended family members and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

At the Cottage Grove United Church of Christ, a visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16th, from 3:00 – 5:00, with a short service to follow. Immediately following the service, family and friends are invited to celebrate Matt’s life and his love of sports, at Carbone’s in Cottage Grove. In true Matt fashion, please feel free to wear your favorite sports attire.

Mandy would like to express her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported Matt and their family throughout the past 18 months. She will miss her husband, best friend, and rock more than words can express.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred and will be used to help support the future educational expenses of Aidan and Layton.

Matt leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, friendship, and family. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.