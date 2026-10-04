Mayor Fasbender Previews October 5 Hastings City Council Agenda; Includes Highway 61 Project Recommendations

Mayor Mary Fasbender offers a preview of the agenda for the October 5th Hastings City Council meeting.

After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, we will have a proclamation for Down Syndrome Awareness Month. We will also have a presentation for the ISD 200 update from [Superintendent] Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman. We will pass the—and approve the minutes and hear comments from the audience. From there, we will move on to the consent agenda, and after that we will hear reports from city staff under Public Works; we will have a visual quality committee and their recommendations for our Highway 61 project.

Under administration, as always, the first of the month, we will have a PFAS update along with 2027 budget recommendations. After any unfinished business, new business reports from city committee officers and council members, we will adjourn.

The next regular city council meeting is Monday, October 29, 2026, at 7p.m.