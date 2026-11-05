Aug 31, 1976 — Oct 31, 2026

Prescott, WI



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Curtice Olson Jr., age 50, of Prescott, Wisconsin, who passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Full Obituary to follow…

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 269 Dakota Street South, Prescott, WI 54021. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following Mass at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center, 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott, WI 54021, where family and friends are invited to gather, share memories, and celebrate the remarkable life of Mike.

Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott. For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com or call 715-262-5404.