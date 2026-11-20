Community members concerned about a proposed large-scale solar development in southeast Minnesota are organizing an informational meeting to give residents an opportunity to learn more and ask questions.

The proposed 1,900-acre River Ray Solar Project is being developed by Oakland, California-based Adapture Renewables, with the majority of the solar field planned for land owned by Ries Farms.

The community-organized informational meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Miesville Fire Station, located at 14221 240th Street East in Miesville.

Organizers emphasize that this is not an open house sponsored by Adapture Renewables but rather a meeting organized by community members.

KDWA spoke with community member Mari Mellick to learn more about the informational meeting and gain insight into the concerns of residents living near Highway 61 and County Road 316.

Mellick says neighbors have concerns about how a development of this size could affect their homes, property values, wildlife, water supplies, and the area’s agricultural heritage.

“When you have an industrial-sized solar development right where you live, that impacts many things and, of course, will impact your property values. But what also will that do to the environment? What will it do to our local wildlife?”

Mellick says the rural community is home to wildlife, including bald eagles, foxes, and deer. She also says she’s concerned about the potential impact of construction on the area’s geology and groundwater.

Much of the region contains karst features, which can include underground openings and fractured bedrock. Mellick says residents want assurances that during construction, that if drilling is associated with the solar panels that it won’t compromise aquifers or private wells.

“I specifically reached out to the developer with questions on our water supply, our karst features in this area. How can you ensure that our aquifer is not going to be punctured? What are your mitigation plans if something would catch on fire? What happens to us, you know, in the community where the construction phase is going on right out our front doors?”

Another major concern for Mellick is the amount of agricultural land that could be removed from production.

She and her husband have farming ties in Iowa, and she says the potential conversion of nearly 1,900 acres of prime farmland raises questions that extend beyond the immediate community.

“What does that overall mean for our production of food and our ag industry?”

Mellick also questions the transparency of the development process and says residents have struggled to get answers from Adapture Renewables.

She says some questions have been addressed, while others remain unanswered, including questions about water protection, fire mitigation, and construction impacts.

Mellick says she contacted the developer more than a month ago with specific questions about groundwater but did not receive a response.

“A developer reached out to me via text and wanted to know if I had any questions last week, and I said, “Well, yes, I have a lot of questions. Many of us do.” And we will either get some answers, or we’ll get an answer that is conflicting from what has been communicated to another community member, or we won’t get an answer at all. And so, many of us are very cautious. We’re very nervous about this particular developer, and we feel as if this whole process has not been transparent at all.”

Adapture Renewables previously held a public open house in Red Wing, where residents had an opportunity to ask questions and gain more information. Mellick says community members have also met with the developer and project landowner but believe more information is needed before the project moves forward.

She says one point of concern for residents is about the potential impact on the Great River Road corridor along Highways 61 and 316, which is known for its Mississippi River Valley scenery, wildlife, and scenic farmland views.

The Nov. 21 meeting will include information gathered by area residents, updates from neighbors, a review of an updated project site map, and time for community questions.

Organizers also plan to hear from residents of a township outside of Rochester who are dealing with the proposed Lemon Hill Solar Project. State Senator-elect Steve Jacobson is also expected to attend and answer questions about solar development, green energy, and state policy.

Mellick says the goal is to make sure residents understand what is being proposed and have an opportunity to make their voices heard.

“We want to make sure that everyone is aware of one thing: that this is going on, because there really has not been the transparency that we feel that is deserved and that we deserve as landowners.”

Mellick shared that community members hope their concerns will help shape the conversation about the project’s future and potentially prevent the development from moving forward.

Again, the River Ray Solar Project community informational meeting is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Miesville Fire Station, 14221 240th Street East.

The meeting is open to the public. Folks are encouraged to attend, learn more about the proposed River Ray Solar Project.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]