Miesville, Hastings, and Prescott Weekend Sports Results

The Miesville Mudhens season unfortunately came to a close Sunday in the round of 16 at the Class A state tournament as heard live on KDWA, falling 3-2 in walk-off fashion to Baseball 365.

A disaster start from pitcher Ryan Parker allowed two runs in the bottom of the first inning giving up three walks and hitting two batters allowed two runs to score, but Miesville would battle back scoring a run in the second on an error and another in the third on a Ronnie Sweeny RBI groundout to tie the score at two. Parker recovered from the first inning to hold 365 to just four hits over seven innings of work, however the Miesville offense was not able to find the success they had nearly all season long. The Mudhens stranded 10 runners on base including the bases loaded in the seventh, and made multiple baserunning mistakes in the eighth and ninth innings that stymied any offensive rally. Trevor Koenig gave up back to back singles to start the bottom of the ninth inning, and after a fielder’s choice intentionally walked to load the bases with one out, leading to Baseball 365 winning the game on a light grounder. Miesville has their season come to a close with a record of 28-6.

The Prescott football team stayed close with Prairie du Chien on Friday night as heard live on KDWA and the KDWA YouTube stream, before a strong second half from the Blackhawks pulled them away as Prescott fell 43-12. The Cardinals got off to a much better start than in week one, forcing a Prairie du Chien turnover early and scoring the first touchdown of the game on a Wyatt Budworth 13-yard rush to lead 6-0. PdC answered with a touchdown drive and a converted extra point to lead 7-6, but Prescott would once again force their way into the endzone in the second quarter on a Charlie Rohl 6-yard touchdown rush to lead 12-7, only for PdC to answer again and take a 14-12 lead into halftime.

The success would not be sustained into the second half however, as multiple turnovers gave PdC extra possessions, and Prescott was unable to replicate the success on the ground from the first half as the Blackhawks ran up the scoreboard. Rohl led Prescott with 25 rushes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Prescott falls to 0-2 to start the season, and will travel to Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.

The Hastings girls tennis team hosted a quadrangular on Friday, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 4-3 and falling to East Ridge 6-1. Earning victories over Park included:

Singles:

No. 3 – Evy Hogan, Hastings def. Ashlyn Mullen, Park High School–Cottage Grove , 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 – Nolee Kochendorfer, Hastings def. Evelyn Johnson, Park High School–Cottage Grove , 6-0 , 7-5 , -;

Doubles:

No. 2 – Briella Bauer, Hastings – Annie Majeski, Hastings def. Bailey Ledman, Park High School–Cottage Grove – Natalie Karels, Park High School–Cottage Grove , 7-6 , 1-6 , 10-2 ;

No. 3 – Megan Sieben, Hastings – Andee Kochendorfer, Hastings def. Clara Wright, Park High School–Cottage Grove – Olivia Hassebroek, Park High School–Cottage Grove , 4-6 , 6-1 , 10-5 ;

While the lone win against East Ridge came from::

Doubles:

No. 3 – Megan Sieben, Hastings – Nolee Kochendorfer, Hastings def. Kendall Warner, East Ridge – Evian Zimmerman, East Ridge, 0-6 , 6-4 , 10-6 ;

Hastings is back in action on Thursday against South St. Paul.

The Hastings girls and boys soccer teams were both in action on the road in non-conference action on Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson. THe girls fell 2-0, while the boys fell 3-2 in a heartbreaker after giving up three first half goals. The girls fall to 0-2 and will take on Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, while the boys are 0-2 and will match up with Apple Valley on Saturday.