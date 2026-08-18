Miesville State Tournament Journey Starts Saturday in Quest For Third Straight Title

The Mudhens will play their opening 2026 class A State Tournament Journey on Saturday where they will take on the St. Paul Hops in a rematch from the second game of the season. The Mudhens fell to the Hops 6-3 on May 24th, one of just five losses of the season for Miesville, who were without multiple key starters. The winner of the Miesville vs St. Paul Hops game will play again on Sunday, August 30th at 4pm against Baseball 365, with the winner of that game moving on to the state championship weekend September 5th and 6th. Miesville will be the “home” team against the St. Paul Hops, with the game played in Chaska at 6:30pm. The game, and all Miesville Mudhens games the rest of the season, will be broadcast live on AM 1460 and FM 97.7 KDWA, with pregame at 6:15pm and first pitch at 6:30pm.