Minnesota DNR Urges Residents to Water Trees Amid Hot, Dry Summer

Minnesota’s hot, dry summer is putting stress on trees across the state, and the Minnesota Department of Natural

Resources is encouraging residents to give their neighborhood trees some extra water.

The DNR says residential trees can face added stress from compacted soil, limited root space and heat from pavement. Dry conditions can also make trees more vulnerable to insects and disease.

Newly planted trees need the most attention. The DNR recommends giving them 15 to 25 gallons of water once a week for the first three to five years.

Watering can be skipped if the area has received more than an inch of rain in the previous week.

Homeowners can use a hose on a slow trickle, a large bucket or a tree-watering bag. Watering in the early morning or late evening can help reduce evaporation.

Mature trees also benefit from supplemental watering during extended dry spells. The DNR recommends watering beneath the entire canopy, from a few inches away from the trunk to the outer edge of the branches, until the top six inches of soil are moist.

Mulch can help, too. The DNR recommends about three inches of mulch around the tree, while keeping it several inches away from the trunk.

The agency says healthy trees provide shade, improve air quality, reduce energy costs and help manage stormwater.

More tree-care information is available through the Minnesota DNR’s Residential Tree Planting and Care resources.

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