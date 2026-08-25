Minnesota Families: Save Those Back-to-School Receipts — They Could Cut Your 2026 Taxes

Minnesota families doing back-to-school shopping are being reminded to save their receipts.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says some school-related expenses could qualify for tax savings when families file their 2026 income taxes next year.

Families may qualify for either the refundable K-12 Education Credit, which has income limits, or the K-12 Education Subtraction, which has no income limits.

Last year, more than 46,000 families received the education credit, averaging $389. More than 123,000 families claimed the education subtraction, averaging $1,491.

Qualifying expenses can include school supplies, textbooks, musical instruments, certain computer hardware and educational software, as well as after-school tutoring and qualifying educational summer camps.

Internet service fees do not qualify.

For the 2026 tax year, families claiming the education credit must meet household income limits. The limit is $83,550 for families with one or two qualifying children, $86,550 for three children, and $89,550 plus $3,000 for each additional child.

The education subtraction has no income limit and may also cover private-school tuition and certain college courses that satisfy high school graduation requirements.

The Department of Revenue says families should keep their receipts in a folder or envelope in case documentation is requested at tax time.

The bottom line: as you finish your back-to-school shopping, don’t toss those receipts. They could help put more money back in your pocket next year.

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