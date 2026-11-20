A Minnesota search and rescue team is receiving national recognition for its dedication to finding missing people and helping communities in times of disaster.

In the Teams category, Minnesota K-9 Search Specialists has been named the winner of the American Kennel Club Humane Fund’s Awards for Canine Excellence.

The annual awards recognize canines whose hard work and dedication have made a significant impact in communities.

KDWA spoke with Katelyn Aubrey, canine coordinator for Minnesota K-9 Search Specialists and Minnesota Task Force One. She says receiving the award is a tremendous honor for the entire team.

“It’s incredible! First off, to be honored with a national award. Essentially, for us, I mean, I will just say on the whole level for the team, like we are all super honored to be receiving this award. And I think to us, and maybe I’m a bit biased, but I think our team really embodies excellence. And that’s just through—not really just our canine training, but through really being there as a team. We’re all a pretty curious, humble, kind bunch, and I think that kind of shows in the way in which we’re there for one another. We support one another. You know, we kind of have this mentality of like, I want your dog to be better than mine. And I just think it’s such a good morale and such a great team to be a part of. And I think our dogs are pretty excellent too.”

Minnesota K-9 Search Specialists serves as the canine unit for Minnesota Task Force 1, one of two urban search and rescue teams in the state.

The all-volunteer team works with fire departments and special operations agencies, responding to missing persons cases throughout Minnesota and disasters across the country.

“We primarily serve as the canine entity for Minnesota Task Force 1. Minnesota Task Force 1 is one of two urban search and rescue teams within the state, so we primarily serve as their canine entity. The task force is made up of, you know, various agencies, primarily the St. Paul Fire Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, Dakota County Special Operations Team, Rochester Fire Department, and the Edina Fire Department. We primarily kind of respond for them, but we respond anywhere in the state for missing and lost persons, wilderness searches, water recovery, and then we respond anywhere in the nation for disasters.”

That includes a deployment to Kerrville, Texas, following the tragic flooding near Camp Mystic.

The team includes Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Belgian Malinois, all trained to work in challenging search environments.

Aubrey says she’s proud of how far the organization has come.

“Our organization’s been around for 10 years, and I just think it’s great to see the way it’s grown in the last 10 years, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

The AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence are in their 27th year, recognizing exceptional canines in six categories.

Aubrey says anyone interested in learning more can visit the Minnesota K9 Search Specialists on Facebook.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]