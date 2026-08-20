Minnesota Minimum Wage to Increase to $11.87 per Hour in 2027

Minnesota’s minimum wage is going up next year.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the statewide minimum wage will increase to $11.87 an hour on January first, 2027.

That’s a 3.99-percent increase, tied to inflation.

For workers under age 20 who qualify for the state’s 90-day training wage, the rate will increase to $9.68 an hour.

The state minimum wage applies statewide, but workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul may be entitled to higher minimum wages under local ordinances.

The Labor Department also reminds employers that they’ll need to update their workplace postings when the new rate takes effect. A new state minimum-wage poster is expected to be available for download this fall.

And employers may have another notification requirement.

Minnesota law requires employers to give workers written notice before changes to their employment terms take effect—including a change in their rate of pay.

The new statewide minimum-wage rate takes effect January first, 2027.

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