MnDOT to Close New Trier Intersection Sept. 9 as Highway 50 Construction Continues

Drivers in the Hampton, New Trier, and Douglas Township areas will soon see another change to local access as MnDOT continues work on County Road 50.

Jenny Hinz with MnDOT Communications and Engagement says an intersection closure in New Trier is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 9.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 9th, Highway 50 will be closed to local traffic between Hinton and Holt Avenue as crews begin intersection work.

The closure will also affect Hogan Avenue, just north and south of the Hogan and Highway 50 intersection.

Hinz says the work is expected to continue through October 6th.

“There’s going to be a change to local access and how people can access downtown New Trier. So on Wednesday, starting Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., we’re going to do some intersection work. So Highway 50 will be closed to local traffic then between Hinton and Holt Avenue and then along Hogan, just north and south of the Hogan/HWY 50 intersection, and that will be closed until October 6, Tuesday, October 6, for that intersection work for them to do that. So, if you are trying to access downtown New Trier or you are a local driving on that road, you can come in from the east or the west up until Hinton or Holt, but you will not be able to get through that access. And then for through traffic and main traffic, it’s still following the same detour route that we’ve had.”

MnDOT says the overall project is tentatively expected to wrap up in October, with officials hoping to finish before the fall harvest.

“We really are trying to get it. We want to get it done before harvest, obviously, because there’s a lot of farmers in that area. So that’s our goal.”

Hinz also reminds drivers that Highway 50 remains closed to the general public, with local access only.

“You know, I just want to remind the general public that Highway 50 is still closed to the general public. It is still local access only, and they are doing active milling, paving, and box culvert works, so it is still a very dangerous road for the general public to be driving on, which is why we have the detour of HWY 52 to County Road 29 to Highway 20 to go to bypass that because it is active. There’s crews out there every day working, so even if it appears that it may be open. It’s not for the general public, and just to be mindful of that.”

For updates and more information, MnDOT says drivers can search online for the Highway 50 Hampton to Douglas Township project on the MnDOT website. A link can be found in this report on KDWA.com.

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