Mystery Author Matt Goldman Meet-and-Greet at Ellsworth High School

Book lovers in Pierce County will have a chance to meet a popular mystery author later this month.

Matt Goldman, author of the Nils Shapiro mystery series, will be in Ellsworth for an author meet-and-greet on September 24.

The event is a joint effort between the Prescott and Ellsworth public libraries, and this event will be held at Ellsworth High School to accommodate a larger crowd.

Prescott Public Library Program and Outreach Coordinator Darien Becker says the event is part of a growing partnership between the two libraries.

“We are actually partnering with the Ellsworth Public Library to bring Matt Goldman to Pierce County. We are actually going to be hosting this program at the Ellsworth High School just to accommodate for the fact that there will probably be a lot more people than either of our libraries can accommodate for.”

Becker says the libraries have been working together since late 2024 to bring big-name authors to the area, including P.J. Tracy and Alan Eskens.

Goldman is best known for his mystery series featuring Nils Shapiro. Becker says his books offer a mix of mystery, humor, and characters readers can connect with.

“It’s just really a feel-good murder mystery, if you could call it feel-good. But it’s very enjoyable. The characters are easy to love, and any murder mystery aficionado, if you will, will really appreciate his books.”

Goldman also has a new title, The Prohibited, coming out this fall. Becker says that book has more of a historical fiction feel.

The September 24 event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Ellsworth High School, with an introduction expected around 6:15.

“We’ll likely have a little introduction around 6:15 p.m. or so and have refreshments for those in attendance. And at the end, if people would like to purchase any books from Matt, the bookstore Chapter Two Books, based out of Hudson, will also be there as our bookseller.”

More information can be found on the Prescott Public Library website. You can also find link in this news report on KDWA.com.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]