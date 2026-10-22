Nathan J. Hochmuth, age 55, of Hastings, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Nate was born on June 15, 1971, to Rev. Donald and Chloe (Diedrich) Hochmuth. He grew up in Mason City, Iowa, with his three brothers. He graduated from St. Croix Lutheran High School in West St. Paul and went on to attend Mankato State University before earning his master’s degree from Concordia University.

Nate married Anna in 2011, and they made their home in Hastings. He took great pride in being a father to Clara and a stepfather to Cole and Jack. Being a dad was one of the greatest joys of his life, and he treasured the time he spent with his family.

A loyal Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan, Nate enjoyed watching sports and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor and his gift for conversation. Nate could strike up a conversation with just about anyone and genuinely enjoyed getting to know people, hearing their stories, and learning about their lives.

Nate’s Christian faith was an important part of his life. His belief in God remained a source of strength and comfort throughout his illness.

Nate is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Clara; stepsons, Cole and Jack; mother, Chloe Hochmuth; brothers, Andy (Deanna), Paul (Karen), and Karl (Betty); father and mother-in-law, Ron and Lynn Schardt; sister-in-law, Jenna (Sean) King; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Donald Hochmuth.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 202 W. 8th Street, Hastings, MN 55033, with a visitation from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. A reception will follow from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hastings Public House, 2015 Westview Drive, Hastings, MN.