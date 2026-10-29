New Great River Road App Could Boost Tourism in Hastings and Prescott

The Great River Road, which runs along the Mississippi River from Itasca, Minnesota, through Hastings and onward to Louisiana, is getting a major tech upgrade, thanks to a $380,000 federal grant.

The Mississippi River Parkway Commission, or MRPC, has received the funding to develop a free navigation app, a new website, and printed travel maps for the scenic byway, which stretches 3,000 miles through 10 states, from northern Minnesota to southern Louisiana.

The app, designed for Apple and Android devices, will offer turn-by-turn directions along the entire route. A companion website will feature interactive maps and suggested itineraries, while printed maps will highlight attractions in each of the 10 states.

So why should we care about this? Well, for communities like Prescott and Hastings, located along the Great River Road, the project could mean more visitors discovering local businesses, historic sites, riverfront attractions, and scenic views along the Mississippi. And that sounds pretty great.

The commission says better navigation could also encourage travelers to stay longer and explore more communities along the route.

Mississippi River Parkway Commission leader John Anfinson says the grant offers an opportunity to showcase the communities and businesses that make the Great River Road special.

“The new app will help address challenges some travelers face when navigating the route, and it’s great to have a chance to highlight our Great River Road communities and their businesses, historic sites, scenic overlooks, and other attractions.”

The commission says the Great River Road already generates more than $2 billion in visitor spending each year across the 10-state region. Improved navigation and marketing could potentially generate more than $525 million in additional economic activity for communities along the route.

The grant includes $380,000 in federal funding and $95,000 in matching funds from the commission. The Tennessee Department of Transportation led the grant application on behalf of all 10 Mississippi River states.

The Mississippi River Parkway Commission, a nonprofit organization established in 1938, works to promote, enhance, and preserve the Great River Road and the Mississippi River region.

The new app and website are intended to make it easier for travelers to follow the route, discover places along the way, and support local economies—including communities right here in Hastings and Prescott.