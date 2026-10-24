“No One’s a Throwaway”: A Story About a Pair of Horses and the Folks at Strohfus Stock Farm

At Strohfus Stock Farm, friendship doesn’t always look the way you might expect.

Sometimes, it’s a horse, at the uncommon age of 41, who panics when his best friend disappears from view.

Sometimes, it’s a blind pony who recognizes the familiar sound of a wheelchair rolling toward her stall.

And sometimes, it’s the people in a barn who quietly step in to help when a family needs them most.

Here, the connection between horses and humans is built on patience, trust, and a kind of companionship that can be difficult to put into words.

For Valerie Woelfel, one of those connections began more than three decades ago, when she went looking for a dressage horse.

Instead, she found Cache.

“I had a previous horse who had passed away, and I was going to go out and buy a beautiful, well-bred, tall dressage horse. Right in my head, I’m doing dressage. So, I go out to look at this lovely horse that meets that description. And in the barn next to this stable, where I’m looking at the dressage horse, there were a bunch of cattle out in a muddy paddock and one skinny horse. So of course I ask, what was the story of that horse out there?”

The horse, Cache, was seven years old. His mother had died, and his former owner’s circumstances had changed, and he had spent years living with cattle, largely unhandled.

Now, the cattle were being sold for slaughter. Cache was headed for the same fate.

But when Valerie approached the thin, isolated horse, he put his head on her shoulder.

She couldn’t walk away.

“So, I contacted the farmer, and I offered a penny more per pound than the meat man was paying. So, I bought him by weight, and the cattle were shipped off, and cash was left behind.”

Valerie went to bring Cache home expecting a difficult rescue.

Instead, he walked right in.

“Me and a friend had to get him in a trailer. We’ve got all day. We’re going to be patient. This horse has never been handled, and we thought it’s going to be really tough. It’s scary to go in a trailer for a horse. It’s a trap. Well, he just walked right in. I think he just wanted to get out of there.”

That was 34 years ago.

Today, Cache is an elderly horse with a personality still very much intact. He receives medication and softened alfalfa to help manage his age, but he still had plenty of spirit.

And he has a special friend. She is a pony, and her name is Minnie Mae.

Minnie Mae is also getting older. She has lost her sight, and she can no longer safely navigate the paddock on her own.

But she knows Cache is nearby.

She recognizes his sound. He recognizes hers. And when they are brought into the barn, they call out to each other.

Their friendship has become one of the sweetest sights at the farm.

Valerie says Cache once became so distressed when he was separated from his horse companions that people thought he might hurt himself. Moving him beside Minnie Mae changed everything.

“He was very attached to a bunch of his friends, and I was away at a conference, and he was over in this set of stalls. It’s just a few stalls together. The other horses left, and he just started to panic. So, they tried moving him by some other horses, and he still screamed and cried and hollered. And they’re thinking, ‘Oh, he’s really going to injure himself.’ They put him in an empty stall next to this white pony, Minnie Mae, and he calmed down immediately. Just it was his, you know, emotional support pony.”

Since then, the two have remained close.

Even though Minnie Mae can no longer see him, their bond hasn’t disappeared.

And for the Johnson family, Minnie Mae’s place at the farm means just as much.

Jenna Johnson has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. Horses have long been an important part of her life.

After losing her previous horse, Prancer, Jenna struggled with the loss. Then, in 2013, her family found Minnie Mae.

Her mother, Cindy, remembers how quickly the connection formed.

“From the second they saw each other, it was just like a bond. I mean, Minnie wanted her, and she wanted Minnie.”

For Jenna, Minnie Mae is far more than a horse to care for.

She’s a companion, a source of joy, and a reason to keep coming back to the barn.

Even after Minnie Mae lost her sight, the family decided she would stay. They spent thousands of dollars trying to save her vision, but when treatment couldn’t restore it, they adapted to her needs.

Minne Mae now relies on familiar surroundings and people she trusts.

And Jenna has found new ways to spend time with her.

With help from the people around her, Jenna has learned to lead her beloved pony Minne Mae through the arena from her wheelchair. Her father, Greg, adjusted the lead rope to keep it clear of her chair, giving the pair room to move together.

It’s a simple activity, but the meaning runs deep.

“I can run with her. I’m the one that runs with her.”

Her mother says watching Jenna gain that confidence has been one of the most rewarding parts of their life with Minnie Mae.

“She was brave to ride. She was brave to carriage ride, and she’s really brave to lunge and run the horse. But a lot of it’s Minnie, who Minnie is.”

For Jenna, that bond brings freedom and independence. She brushes Minnie Mae, takes her for walks, and even makes her homemade popsicles.

And when it’s time to leave the barn, there’s always another reason to return.

“Yeah, she loves me so much.”

But the companionship at Strohfus Stock Farm extends beyond the two pairs.

When Jenna’s father, Greg, became seriously ill and the family couldn’t visit as often, other people at the barn stepped in to help care for Minnie Mae.

For Cindy, that support made a difficult time a little easier.

“It’s a big family out here.”

She says the help meant even more because Minnie Mae could no longer leave her stall without assistance.

It’s that kind of care that doesn’t always make headlines.

Someone takes a horse for a walk. Someone makes sure an animal has company. Someone notices when a family needs an extra hand.

Those small gestures can make a world of difference.

For Jenna, the barn is a place where she is known not simply by what she needs help with, but by what she can do, what she loves, and the relationships she’s built.

For her mother, that matters the most.

“It just makes my heart happy. Jenna’s an animal person. She’s got a service dog. She calls them her fur babies, and it really makes my heart happy that she has found something to fill that space.”

Beyond the barn, Jenna is also an advocate for people with disabilities, serving on Minnesota’s statewide Waiver Reimagine task force, where she speaks up for the rights of people with disabilities to live independently and keep the things they love.

“And Governor Walz appointed Jenna to represent individuals with disabilities. They’re trying to cut services really bad for people with disabilities so they can’t live in their own homes. And Jenna’s done a great job of speaking up and saying what matters. I’m just really proud of her that she’s learned to be an advocate for herself and speak up and help. There’s a lot of people with disabilities that can’t speak for themselves. She always has just the right words. You know, they’re not a lot of words, but just the right thing to say that everybody else stop and think about what she’s saying.”

And for Valerie, Cache’s story has always been about recognizing the value of an animal other might overlook.

When she first met him, he wasn’t the elegant, carefully bred horse she had set out to buy. He was thin, neglected, and facing an uncertain future.

But he had just as much capacity for connection.

Now, at 41, Cache has a home, devoted care, and a friendship with Minnie Mae that continues to shape life around him.

Valerie hopes people will look beyond appearances, age, or circumstance when they consider the worth of people or animals.

“No person or no animal is trashed, and you know some people want the purebred horse, the, you know, the dog from the breeder or whatever. But it’s the dog in the pound—it’s the horse in the slaughter pipeline—have just as much value, if not more, than, you know, the horse you just got from the high-end breeder.”

Then she puts it simply.

“No one’s a throwaway.”

At Strohfus Stock Farm, that belief is reflected in the everyday work of caring for animals as they age, adapting when their needs change, and making room for the relationships that give life meaning.

Because at this barn, compassion isn’t just about rescuing an animal or giving someone a helping hand.

It’s about staying. It’s about belonging. And it’s about understanding that sometimes, the smallest acts of care create the strongest connections.