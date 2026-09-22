Northfield Prepares for 2026 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener Oct. 9–10

Northfield is preparing to welcome visitors from across Minnesota for the 2026 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. The weekend will feature pheasant hunting Saturday morning, along with a celebration of public lands at a nearby wildlife management area. Details for that event are still being finalized.

In downtown Northfield Friday evening, the Rooster Round-Up will bring food trucks and live music to Bridge Square from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen said the opener provides an opportunity to highlight pheasant habitat, public lands, and the ways Minnesota communities connect with the outdoors.

Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts within 25 miles of Northfield will have access to nearly 24,000 acres of public land, including about 12,000 acres of wildlife management areas.

The event also coincides with the 75th anniversary of Minnesota’s wildlife management areas.

The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau applied to host the opener, and a local committee has been working on plans for the weekend.

Chamber President and CEO Jane Bartho said the community is excited to welcome visitors and showcase Northfield’s outdoor recreation, businesses, and community organizations.

Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season officially opens statewide Oct. 10 and runs through Jan. 3, 2027.

For more information about pheasant hunting and wildlife management areas, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

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