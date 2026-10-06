One Small Greeting at a Time, Hastings Harvey Is Bringing Joy to His Hometown

In Hastings, five-year-old Harvey Wetterlund has been named the city’s official greeter, recognized for

the kindness and joy he shares with everyone he meets.

Harvey, also known as “Hastings Harvey,” became a familiar face around town after his family moved to Hastings from Washington. His parents, Joy and Ryan Wetterlund, began taking daily walks with Harvey to help him get to know the community.

Those walks soon became a daily tradition.

Harvey stops to say hello at the fire and police stations, Froth & Cork Coffeehouse, Downtown Tire & Auto, and other local businesses. His cheerful greetings and hugs have made him a favorite around town.

His story was recently featured nationally on Boyd Huppert’s Land of 10,000 Stories.

On September 29, many of Harvey’s friends gathered at Froth & Cork for a surprise celebration.

Mayor Mary Fasbender presented Harvey with a key to the city and read a proclamation naming him an honorary five-year-old community ambassador and official greeter, recognizing his kindness, friendliness, and ability to make people feel welcome.

Fasbender says Harvey is an example for the entire community.

“If a five-year-old can do it, why can’t we do it? It’s so easy. Kindness is free, right? And he just brings so much joy.”

Harvey also received a special gift: a child-sized Adirondack chair built by his friend Bob Reudy and painted blue and yellow by Tom Schmitt. The chair features Hastings First Responder logos and the smiley face associated with Harvey.

Reudy says Harvey’s kindness inspired the gift.

“He just brings joy to everybody. He’ll run down the street, and there’ll be an officer down there, and they’ll give big hugs. He gives hugs to everybody, so that’s pretty special.”

Schmitt says helping create the chair was a labor of love.

“I saw the show, and I said, ‘I can’t wait to do it.’ I mean, the kid’s amazing, really. So it was a work of love.”

Greg Kasel of Downtown Tire & Auto says Harvey’s visits brighten the workday.

“It just makes our days a joy when he comes walking by the shop and yells in the doors, ‘Hey, Mr. Greg. Hey, Mr. Scott. Hey, Mr. Dave.’ It just makes things better.”

Harvey’s parents say the daily walks began when he was very young. While living in Washington, Joy would take him on walks near an elderly community, where he learned to greet people and build friendships.

After moving to Hastings, the tradition continued.

Joy says she and Ryan have taught Harvey to be compassionate because you never know what someone else may be going through.

The daily walks happen rain or shine and help Harvey burn off some of his energy and learn perseverance, no matter the weather.

Joy says Harvey has formed special friendships throughout Hastings, including with people at the fire station, police station, Froth & Cork, and Downtown Tire & Auto.

She says seeing the impact her son has had on the community has been an unexpected blessing.

“The glory goes to the Lord, and how He is using Harvey to encourage others.”

Ryan says the attention surrounding Harvey has been overwhelming at times but encouraging.

“It’s overwhelming to a certain degree, but it’s also very encouraging of others that want to support what Joy and I are doing in his life and just be part of his day-to-day life.”

And despite all the attention, Harvey’s message is simple.

“Be a friend to everybody.”

You said it, Harvey.

You can find this report and more at KDWA.com.