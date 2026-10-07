Over 4 Million Steps, One Message: Jason Lennox Keeps Mental Health at the Center of Conversation

After more than four million steps, Jason Lennox is finally approaching the finish line of a 1,776-mile walk around the perimeter of Minnesota.

Lennox started the Recovery Road Minnesota journey in Stillwater back in June. His goal has been to raise awareness about youth mental health, suicide prevention, and the importance of simply starting a conversation.

Now, with just a few days left, Lennox says the end is in sight—and the timing couldn’t be better.

“Well, pretty good actually, and it’s helpful that the weather is going to be 70s all week with sun and beautiful Mississippi River. It’s a very pleasant change from the weeks of rain and backcountry gravel roads, and yeah, my feet are telling me it’s enough, but my mind can get me there for a few more days, so feels pretty good.”

Lennox will walk into Hastings October 8 before continuing toward Afton and then Stillwater for the final stretch.

And while the physical challenge has been enormous, Lennox says some of the most meaningful parts of the journey have come from the people he’s met along the way.

“Probably the biggest wild card that was never part of the plan, or at least not anything I imagined, was all the people along the way that just stepped up.”

In communities across Minnesota, people have offered Lennox and his team meals, places to stay, and even joined them for portions of the walk.

He says those unexpected acts of kindness have been a reminder of what’s possible when people come together.

“It gives everybody a chance to kind of see what this thing is about, but also to have people see how much good there really is out in the world versus what we tend to see on the screens.”

The walk is about much more than putting miles on the road.

Lennox has been sharing his own experiences with mental health challenges and substance use, while hearing stories of loss and recovery from people across the state.

He says those conversations are exactly why he chose to make the trek.

“Why would somebody do this? Well, this is why, because we need to talk about this more.”

This year’s walk is focused specifically on youth mental health, in part because of the death of 11-year-old Kenzie Mae, who tragically died by suicide last year.

Lennox says her family wishes the conversation had started sooner.

“There’s a little girl named Kenzie Mae that was really at the core of this year’s walk and why we went with youth mental health. She was 11 years old. She died by suicide last year… If you talk to the family, I promise you that they’ll tell you that they’d wish they were in this conversation sooner.”

Along the route, Recovery Road Minnesota has also been gathering information about mental health services in all 87 Minnesota counties and raising money for community mental health efforts.

But Lennox says people don’t have to walk 1,776 miles to make a difference.

“Again, the biggest thing that comes to mind when anyone asks me ‘why’ is conversation, and everybody can participate. And my key with people is to talk to folks in your community, talk to your loved ones. I mean, there’s nobody who doesn’t get touched by this.”

And now, as Lennox closes in on Stillwater, he says despite the sore feet and long days, there’s no question whether he’d do it again.

“I would do it 100 times over. I don’t know if my feet would, but the outcomes and just the conversation… there’s never been a regret. There’s never been a question of not doing it, not finishing. It’s worth every one of the over 4 million steps at this point, I think.”

Lennox and his team will arrive in Stillwater Saturday, October 10, which is also World Mental Health Day.

People can join him for the final three miles or the final mile of the journey, followed by a celebration at the finish line in Stillwater’s Pioneer Park.

“So the three-mile is Bayport. So people have a chance to join there at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. We’ll leave there at 8:30 a.m., and in the last mile, we’ll leave from that spot just south of Stillwater at 9:30 a.m. Get to the park between 10 and 10:15 a.m., and then we’ll probably have about an hour, hour and a half program.”

So, Hastings, if you see Jason Lennox walking on the side of the road, say ‘hi’ and cheer him on.

Schedule courtesy of the City of Stillwater:

OCTOBER 10 SCHEDULE

8:30 AM — Walk the last 3 miles with Jason – meet at First State Trust Bank in Bayport

9:30 AM — Final-mile walkers meet near Oasis Café – walk with Jason!

10:15 AM — Meet and greet at Pioneer Park

10:30 AM — Community program begins

10:50 AM — Kenzie’s family speaks

11:00 AM — Jason Lennox

11:30 AM — Community photographs

11:45 AM — Meet Lowell Park, Main Stage, Harvest Fest

12:00 PM — Harvest Fest main stage: Mayor Ted Kozlowski introduction followed by Jason Lennox

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]