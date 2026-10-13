“Passionate About Growing in Their Faith”: Fields of Faith Brings Students Together

The Fields of Faith event brought students together through faith and fellowship.

Fields of Faith took place Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Todd Field, bringing together students, families, and youth groups from Hastings and Woodbury for an evening of fun and encouragement, hosted by the Hastings Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA. The event was open to the public and drew a crowd that filled the stands.

FCA student captains Molly Magnuson, Carly Ginter, and Kaylin Jelks, along with Woodbury senior Danny Lutz, shared messages about resilience and putting their faith into action, both on and off the field. Magnuson and Lutz also shared their personal testimonies, describing how faith plays a central role in their lives.

Fields of Faith highlights the work of FCA, an organization that helps students build relationships, grow in their faith, and support one another through the challenges of middle school and high school.

Andrew Lutz, a Hastings High School teacher and FCA adviser, says the organization gives students an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with God while supporting their peers during some of the most formative years of their lives.

“A big part of why I teach is just about relationships in the first place, and having you know, helping these kids have the opportunity to do that bigger relationship with God and with Jesus as their Savior and have a chance to, like, really form that in these important formative years, and just give them this leadership platform is just–it’s humbling in a lot of ways. Like, they are so much more mature and so much more grown up, and so much more with it than I ever was in high school. Even though I was a believer at that point in time, these kids are really living it out, and the relationships that they have in their school, and the peers that they have a heart for, and want to come alongside of, like, in some of their deep dark times in high school, because high school’s hard, middle school is hard, and just the humble servanthood that they have is—it’s hard to put it into words because I think it’s the best thing we do here.”

Lutz says FCA is student-led, with adult volunteers providing guidance as young people develop leadership skills and learn to share their faith.

Students also receive help preparing for events like Fields of Faith from advisers, along with tips about public speaking from the Hastings High School speech teacher.

Lutz says FCA welcomes any student interested in growing in their faith and building connections with others.

“We’ve got such an amazing adult leadership team. It’s not just me. We’ve got seven other adults that are committed to its volunteerism. None of us get paid for this, but it’s something that we would want for our own children to have to have that opportunity to be able to grow in their faith and share in their faith, and you know, help kind of those that desire that and are looking for that kind of a thing. Like any other club or activity, right? Maybe you’re passionate about—you know, basketball, you’re passionate about D&D club or whatever it might be. These kids are just passionate about growing in their faith and discipleship and really coming alongside of each other in their high school experience. So, I just—I couldn’t be more proud of them and the fact that they’re so open to anybody. Like that’s it—it’s not exclusive. Anybody can come in.”

Lutz says interest in FCA continues to grow.

“We had over 100 kids in my room on the very first morning, just packed like sardines, because they wanted to be there early in the morning. I mean, how cool is that?”

At Woodbury High School, more than 100 students attended the chapter’s first morning huddle of the school year. His son Danny, a Woodbury senior, helped establish the chapter three years ago.

Lutz says he sees a growing desire among young people to express their beliefs openly and confidently.

“There’s a culture shift. I think a change is going on in the youth culture these days. There’s just a desire for that faith element, and to be bold in it and share in it, not like be ashamed of what it is that they believe in, which is so cool.”

The Fields of Faith event offered students an opportunity to do just that, putting their beliefs into action while building relationships and encouraging one another through faith and fellowship.