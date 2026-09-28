Pearl Sylvia Tayson, age 91, of Prescott, WI passed away peacefully on September 23, 2026. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Margaret Koening, and Beloved husband, Charles L. Tayson.

Sylvia was a loving mother, adoring grandmother, and caring friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Ted (Emma), Anita (Mike), Chris (Bernie), and Julia (John); and grandchildren: Heidi, Charlie and Brian.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 8, 2026 @ Homestead Church (Formerly First Presbyterian Church): 602 Vermillion St, Hastings, MN 55033. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm until the start of the service. A reception will be in the church fellowship hall after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott.