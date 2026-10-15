Pink Patch Project: Hastings Police Go Pink to Support Cancer Awareness and Research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Hastings Police Department is once again turning its uniform patches pink to support cancer research and awareness.

The department’s Pink Patch Project raises money for the American Cancer Society, with proceeds from patches and other merchandise sales going toward the cause.

KDWA spoke with Community Engagement Officer Whitney Rinowski about the program and how the community can get involved.

“So the Hastings Pink Patch Project started back in 2018. We were one of the first couple of agencies that got started in the Pink Patch Project for the state of Minnesota. Rosemount was the first agency that officially kicked it off in 2017, and since then the Pink Patch Project in the state of Minnesota has grown to over 50 different departments, whether that is EMS, fire, or police departments. To get involved, you can purchase a pink shoulder patch. All the proceeds that we collect during the sales of our items goes to the American Cancer Society at the end of the month.”

During October, officers can wear a pink version of the department’s shoulder patch to show their support for those affected by cancer.

Rinowski says the initiative has personal meaning for officers throughout the department.

“And officers are allowed to wear that pink shoulder patch for the month of October. And each individual officer has a particular reason as to why or why not they’re engaged in that project. For me, I have a personal connection with breast cancer in my family, and so that’s why I created the Pink Patch Project and presented it before the police department’s chief at the time. Other officers have other reasons, whether it’s a family member or their own personal family.”

What started as a way to raise breast cancer awareness has grown into a statewide effort involving more than 50 Minnesota police, fire, and emergency medical service agencies.

And while the project began with a focus on breast cancer, Rinowski says the department chose the American Cancer Society because cancer affects so many families in different ways.

“I recognize that not everybody has been affected by breast cancer, but everybody has been affected by cancer in some way. And the American Cancer Society does an excellent job of doing research and supports for any and every cancer.”

Community members can support the Hastings effort by purchasing pink shoulder patches, available in three versions, along with pink glasses and color-changing cups.

The items are available during regular business hours at Hastings City Hall and the Hastings Police Department.

The patches sell for $10 each, the glasses cost $10, while the color-changing cups are $5. Payments can be made in cash, or customers can write a check directly to the American Cancer Society.

Rinowski says the department’s support has already made a difference.

“So far, year to date, we have donated over $7,000 to the American Cancer Society.”

Those interested in learning more about the statewide effort, including pink patches from other Minnesota agencies, can visit MinnesotaPinkPatchProject.com or search for the Minnesota Pink Patch Project on Facebook.

Rinowski offers a thank you to the community.

“We appreciate all the support that we do get every year when we do our Pink Patch Project.”

The Minnesota Pink Patch Project group was also named the North Regional Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Team of the Year at the end of 2025.

Additional links can be found in this news report on KDWA.com.