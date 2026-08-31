Pleasant Drive and 4th Street Construction Continues: Watermain Testing and Boulevard Grading and Cleanup

Along 4th Street and Pleasant Drive in Hastings, construction is continuing on neighborhood infrastructure improvements, with many updates for residents this week.

Watermain and sanitary service improvements along 4th Street have now been completed, along with storm sewer improvements.

Testing has also begun on the newly installed watermain.

If all required testing is completed as expected, crews could begin switching residents from the temporary water system to the new watermain as early as today, Monday, August 31st.

Residents affected by the change have received an additional notice by door hanger.

Crews have also started excavating and preparing the road base on 4th Street, and that work will continue during the week of August 31st.

Curb installation is anticipated to begin the week of September 8th.

Meanwhile, final boulevard grading and cleanup will continue along Pleasant Drive.

A reminder for drivers and residents: the intersection of Pleasant Drive and 4th Street is currently open to local residents only.

The city kindly asks that folks avoid parking on streets under construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the Hastings Engineering Department at 651-480-2334.

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