Polk County Horse Has Minnesota’s First Confirmed Case of West Nile This Year

Dakota County equestrians, take note: the Minnesota Board of Animal Health has confirmed the state’s first case of West Nile virus in a horse this year.

The infected horse is a three-year-old standardbred gelding in Polk County. The horse was not vaccinated against West Nile virus and is now recovering with supportive treatment from a veterinarian.

The horse showed moderate weakness and loss of muscle coordination and fell during a neurological examination. A veterinarian treated the horse with steroids, and the horse started improving within a few days.

State veterinarian Heather Damico says late summer is typically the peak of West Nile virus season in Minnesota. The virus is spread by mosquitoes that become infected after biting birds.

Officials say nearly all West Nile cases they’ve seen in Minnesota horses have involved animals that were unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.

West Nile virus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. While some horses recover completely, severe infections can cause permanent neurological problems or lead to euthanasia. The mosquitoes that spread the virus are most active during July and August.

The Board of Animal Health recommends horse owners vaccinate their animals and take steps to reduce mosquito populations. That includes changing water in troughs weekly, mowing tall grass, draining standing water, removing items where mosquitoes can breed, maintaining screens around barns, and using mosquito repellents.

Officials also remind Minnesotans that mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus to people, where it can cause serious illness.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Board of Animal Health website.

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