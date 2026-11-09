Prescott City Council to Consider 2027 Budget, Jewell Street Extension, and Pine Meadows Development

The Prescott City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Prescott City Hall, 800 Borner St.

A major item on the agenda is the public hearing on the proposed 2027 operating budget. Following a presentation and public comment, council members are scheduled to consider a resolution adopting the city’s 2027 general fund budget and property tax levy, along with a proposed salary schedule for nonrepresented city employees.

The council will also consider important items involving local development.

One involves the proposed Jewell Street extension. Council members will consider approving a certified survey map for the construction and a memorandum of understanding with the Prescott School District regarding the dedication of public right-of-way for the project.

The Pine Meadows multifamily development is also on the agenda. The council will consider accepting public improvements for the development and approving a $240,000 distribution from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund for the project.

Other business includes a proposal to close the Freedom Park Fund and transfer its remaining funds to the Parks Improvement Fund.

Council members will also discuss scheduling a workshop to review automatic license plate reader, or ALPR, cameras.

The council will also review upcoming meeting attendance and discuss municipal election paperwork for Ward 5 and at-large alderperson positions. Candidates can begin filing paperwork Dec. 1, with a filing deadline of Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Prescott City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall. And as always, the meeting is open to the public.