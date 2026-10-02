Prescott Girls Golf Advances to Sections, Other Thursday Results

The Prescott girls golf team is moving on to the section competition after placing first in the 1A D1 Regional qualifier on Thursday, winning with a team score of 341. The Cardinals were led by Three top 10 finishes, including Macy Reiter placing 3rd, Layla Salay in 6th, and Lily Versperman in 10th, while Claire Salay and Avery Braun were 98th and 102nd respectively. The team moves on to the section competition with a chance to qualify to state next week.

The Prescott volleyball team dropped a heartbreaker to Altoona in Middle Border Conference action 3-2. The Railroaders won the first set 25-17, but Prescott would tie the match in the second set with a 25-20 victory. Altoona once again took control with a 25-21 victory in the third set, but the Cardinals would not go away and dominated the fourth set 25-15 to send the game to the penultimate fifth set, where Altoona would win 15-10. Prescott will next compete tomorrow at the Aquinas invite.

The Hastings girls tennis team fell to Two Rivers High School – 6, Hastings – 1,

Doubles:

No. 2 – Annie Majeski, Hastings – Nolee Kochendorfer, Hastings def. Mia Walz, Two Rivers High School – Gabby Stevens , Two Rivers High School , 7-6 , 3-6 , 6-3 ;

This was the final regular season match. Seeding takes place today, and the first round of team sections will be Monday at the higher seed. Our overall record was 5-9, with going 2-5 in the section and 2-5 in the conference.

The Hastings volleyball team fell to Hill-Murray 3-0 in a Metro East Conference competition. The Raiders are now 2-11 on the season, and will compete against three teams, Mounds View, St. Louis Park, and Rochester Century in a tournament at Mounds View tomorrow.

The Hastings boys soccer team fell to St. Thomas Academy at home on Thursday 2-1. The Raiders fell behind 2-0 in the first half, giving up back to back goals in the 30th minute to trail at the half, but would have a scoreless second half defensively while Cayden Pollex scored on a penalty kick to get it within a goal, but they were unable to equalize. The Raiders join the girls in a contest tomorrow at Park.