Prescott Girls Golf Heading to State Tournament, Other Monday Results

The Prescott girls golf team is headed to the Division 1 state tournament after a dominating 1st place performance in their section competition Monday at Stevens Point, scoring a 347, 14 shots ahead of second place Hudson. The Cardinals had Macy Reiter and Lily Vesperman each card an 83 to place tied for 5th, while Layla Salay was just behind in 8th place with an 84. Avery Braun shot a 97 to place 25th, and Claire Salay shot a 107 to place 41st. The Cardinals advance to the state competition, which will be held at University Ridge in Madison next Monday and Tuesday.

The Hastings girls tennis team fell in the first round of section play Monday to Rosemount 6-1. The Raiders lone win came at #1 doubles, while the pairings of Sophia Johnson and Samantha Seaman lost the first set 6-4, but then rallied to win the second set 6-4, and then dominated the third set tiebreaker 10-4 to win. The Raiders team season is over with the section defeat.

The Hastings girls soccer team defeated St. Paul Highland Park 4-1 on Monday. Despite a red card getting the Raiders down to 10 athletes on the pitch early on, they were able to recover and star Siena Sanchez booted in all four goals as the Raiders won a crucial contest against a section opponent. The Raiders improve to 8-7 on the season, and will wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Mahtomedi.

The Hastings volleyball team hosted Diggin for a Cure Night at home against Red Wing, with the gym pinked out for Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Activities included a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, games, prizes, and more, with proceeds going towards breast cancer awareness. The Raiders fell to the Wingers 3-0, and will take on Two Rivers tomorrow.