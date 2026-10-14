Prescott Girls Golf Places 10th at State, Raiders Girls Soccer Dominates, Other Tuesday Hastings and Prescott Results

The Prescott girls golf team placed 10th with a team score of 716 at the Division 1 State Golf Meet over two days at University Ridge Golf Course. Layla Salay was the top finisher for the girls with a 25th place finish, shooting a 166 over the two days, Macy Reiter was 40th with a 173, Lily Vesperman was 46th with a 178, and Claire Salay was 69th with a 202. Prescott was by far the smallest school in the tournament, and due to past success with multiple state championships was moved to Division 1.

The Hastings girls soccer team dominated St. Paul Highland Park in the first round of section play Tuesday evening, as the #3 seeded Raiders won 9-0. Siena Sanchez came into the contest needing just one goal to break the century mark for career goals scored at Hastings, and earned that mark just 29 seconds into the contest, and would score three total times in the first half with Olivia Levine scoring as the Raiders led 4-0 at the break. Sanchez scored one more goal in the second half, along with Claire Montgomery, Maxine Molitor, Amaya Butler, and Ruby Bauer as the Raiders had 18 shots on goal. Keeper Grace Knoll had the clean sheet with three saves. The Raiders advance to the section semifinals, where they will take on the winner of South St. Paul on the road tomorrow.

The Hastings boys soccer team’s season came to a close in the first round of section play, falling to Eastview 4-0. The Raiders end their season with a record of 5-12, and will graduate a

senior class of eight.

Despite multiple close sets, the Hastings Raiders volleyball team could not keep up with rival Simley on senior night Tuesday, falling 3-0 as heard live on KDWA. The Raiders dropped the first set in a back and forth contest 25-21, then fell behind early 7-2 in the second set and were unable to recover falling 25-12, then a marathon third set saw the Spartans outlast the Raiders winning 32-30 to end it.

The Raiders fall to 3-16 on the season, and will wrap up the regular season at South St. Paul next week.

The Prescott volleyball team fell to Amery 3-1 Tuesday on the road. The Cardinals fall to 7-15 on the season, and will host Somerset tomorrow in a Middle Border Conference matchup.