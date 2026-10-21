Prescott Girls Volleyball Moving On in Sectionals, Hastings Girls Fall in Regular Season Finale

The Prescott girls volleyball team is moving on in postseason play after a 3-1 upset victory over Bloomer Tuesday evening. The Cardinals traded sets in the two opening contests, winning 25-19 but getting behind in the second and falling 25-11. Prescott would rally in the third and fourth sets however to take the victory, winning 25-20 and 25-19. They advance to play #1 seed St. Croix Falls on the road tomorrow.

The Hastings girls volleyball team fell to South St. Paul in their regular season finale Tuesday evening 3-1. The Raiders had close games in the first two sets, falling 26-24, but winning 25-23 to even the score at 1-1. The Packers would win a close set three 25-20, and Hastings would run out of gas in the fourth falling 25-17. Hastings ends the regular season with a 3-20 record, and awaits their section seeding.