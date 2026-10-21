Prescott Girls Volleyball Moving On in Sectionals, Hastings Girls Fall in Regular Season Finale

October 21, 2026 Andrew Swadner

The Prescott girls volleyball team is moving on in postseason play after a 3-1 upset victory over Bloomer Tuesday evening. The Cardinals traded sets in the two opening contests, winning 25-19 but getting behind in the second and falling 25-11. Prescott would rally in the third and fourth sets however to take the victory, winning 25-20 and 25-19. They advance to play #1 seed St. Croix Falls on the road tomorrow. 

The Hastings girls volleyball team fell to South St. Paul in their regular season finale Tuesday evening 3-1. The Raiders had close games in the first two sets, falling 26-24, but winning 25-23 to even the score at 1-1. The Packers would win a close set three 25-20, and Hastings would run out of gas in the fourth falling 25-17. Hastings ends the regular season with a 3-20 record, and awaits their section seeding.