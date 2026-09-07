Prescott Middle School Launches Descendants VIP Experience for Younger Students

Prescott Middle School is inviting younger students to take the stage this fall with a new VIP experience tied to the school’s upcoming production of “Descendants: The Musical.”

KDWA spoke with Prescott Middle School counselor Abigail Mattimiro and Prescott Band Director Allison Cornish, who are directing this year’s middle school musical.

The new VIP opportunity is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade from Prescott and surrounding school districts.

Cornish says the program gives younger students a chance to experience what it’s like to be part of a musical production.

“So for our VIP experience, this is kind of a new and upgraded experience we’re offering. Our registration closes on September 13. They will have practice like rehearsal with our cast on September 20th. So they want rehearsal and practice on September 20th in Prescott, and then we will perform that Friday of that week, which would be September 25th at the football game here in Prescott, halftime under the Friday night lights with our cast. We’re really excited about it, and then that VIP experience also includes a chance to come to our show once it’s all put together and see the final stages of it. So we’re really excited to be offering it up to our younger students, and they can get all the information they need to know about this if they go to the Prescott School District Facebook.”

The $50 VIP registration fee includes an exclusive performance T-shirt and a discounted ticket to the Sunday, November 15th performance of “Descendants: The Musical.”

For anyone interested, Mattimiro offers registration information.

“And they can get all the information they need to know about this. If they go to the Prescott School District Facebook page, they can find that information to register. And just there’s more, just a little bit more information about some like time specifics. And they can also, if they have some questions, they can feel free to contact either myself or Allie here at Prescott Middle School, and we can help guide them in the right direction with all of that.”

The required VIP clinic and rehearsal is Sunday, September 20th, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Prescott Middle School. Students will learn their performance dance during the rehearsal, and families will need to provide transportation.

The VIP students will then perform alongside the middle school cast during halftime of the Prescott football game on Friday, September 25th.

Cornish says the program is another way Prescott is building on its strong performing arts community.

“We have this awesome culture of arts in Prescott, and we’re seeing that across our schools, starting with our kids nice and young in elementary school and all the way up through the high school. And it’s so awesome that our community and administration are giving us those shots. So we love that we have a thriving musical department here. Kids want to be on the stage. We have students who are not only actors, but they are athletes, and they are wonderful students and community members also. So we’re excited to give them a chance to shine.”

Registration for the Descendants VIP Experience closes September 13th. More information is available through the Prescott School District’s Facebook page.

Mentioned links can be found in this report on KDWA.com.

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