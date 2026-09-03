Prescott Public Library Offers New Crafting Programs, and Author Meet-and-Greet with Matt Goldman

The Prescott Public Library programs have a lot to offer the folks in our community. This month the library rolls out new crafting programs, and later this month there’s a meet-and-greet with author Matt Goldman.

Book lovers in Pierce County will have a chance to meet mystery author Matt Goldman when he visits the area for an author meet-and-greet on September 24.

This event is being hosted jointly by the Prescott and Ellsworth public libraries, with Ellsworth High School providing the larger venue.

The Prescott Public Library Program and Outreach Coordinator Darien Becker connected with KDWA to offer more event details.

“One of the programs that we have coming up at the end of September is really exciting. We are actually partnering with the Ellsworth Public Library to bring Matt Goldman to Pierce County. We are actually going to be hosting this program at the Ellsworth High School just to accommodate for the fact that there will probably be a lot more people than either of our libraries can accommodate for, so it’s a lot of fun that we’re able to have those partnerships with our local high schools. This is part of a collaborative series of programs that Ellsworth and Prescott have put together since the end of 2024. I want to say we’ve got PJ Tracy in the past, and just a couple of months ago, we brought Alan Eskens to the Prescott High School. So it’s been a lot of fun to work together with our smaller libraries in rural communities and be able to bring some of these bigger-name authors to our areas.”

Author Matt Goldman is best known for his mystery series featuring protagonist Nils Shapiro. Becker says his books combine mystery with humor and memorable characters.

“And it’s just really a feel-good murder mystery, if you could call it feel-good. But it’s very enjoyable. The characters are easy to love, and any murder mystery aficionado, if you will, will really appreciate his books. And one of his titles coming out this fall, called The Prohibited, also has a little bit of a historical fiction feel to it. So I’m really looking forward to reading that book once it comes out in September.”

The author meet-and-greet event with Matt Goldman will take place on September 24 at 6pm at Ellsworth High School. If you would like to get your hands on a copy of Goldman’s latest book, Becker says you can do that at the event.

“It’ll be Thursday, September 24, from 6pm to 7:30pm. We’ll likely have a little introduction around 6:15pm or so and have refreshments for those in attendance. And at the end, if people would like to purchase any books from Matt, the bookstore Chapter Two Books, based out of Hudson, will also be there as our bookseller. So we’ll have a few titles available for folks to purchase if they would like and get them signed by Matt.”

And that’s not all, folks; the Prescott library kicks off new programs. Becker says there is lots of fun to be had on any given day, and this month there is a strong focus on crafts for all ages.

“We are offering a lot of craft programs as well as our monthly clubs that we offer. We have our Lego club that occurs twice a month, and that’s definitely a fan favorite for a lot of our elementary-age kids. But we also have middle and high school age patrons come as well, and we have a once-monthly Pokemon trade and play club, and that’s a lot of fun as well for that same age group. We also have for more crafty folks our family craft hour that happens once a month, and we’re also introducing our teen and tween craft nights that will be happening once a month. So we have a lot of opportunities for all ages, which is a lot of fun.”

For more information, visit prescottpubliclibrary.org.

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