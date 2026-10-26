Prescott’s Kyra Dix Qualifies for Third Straight State XC Competition, Breaks Own School Record

The Prescott Cardinals will be sending Kyra Dix to the state cross country meet after placing first overall on Friday in the sectional meet. Dix ran a 18:02.7, a full 25 seconds ahead of second place to earn the individual qualification. The Cardinals girls as a team placed 6th with 178 team points. Other finishers for the Cardinals included Brooklyn Huppert in 33rd, Emma Schmitz in 34th, Kyla Gotzinger in 58th, and Mari Most in 66th. On the boys side, they would place 11th overall with 278 team points. Quinn Justen led the squad with a 22nd place finish, Dawson Langer was 24th, Rowan Bauman was 76th, Max Borkowski was 83rd, and Andrew Henrich was 85th. Dix moves on to the state meet, which will be held this Saturday on Halloween at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
- Kyra Dix (12) won the girls race and earned her third consecutive berth in the State Meet. Kyra also lowered her 5k school record with an 18:02.
- Brooklyn Huppert (10) was the #2 runner for the Cards with a 22:07 that placed her 33rd in the Section and at #20 on Prescott’s All-Time Top 20 list.
- Quinn Justen (12) was the top-finisher for the Cardinals at 22nd. Justen ran the fastest race of his career and moved up to #8 in Prescott’s All-Time Top 20 list.
- Dawson Langer (10) finished 24th with a season-best time of 17:31.