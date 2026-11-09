Project Share and Give to the Max Day: Hastings Family Service Invites Community to Spread Holiday Cheer

Hastings Family Service is asking the community to come together this holiday season to help local families.

In a pair of Nov. 6 press releases, the organization announced two opportunities for people to make a difference: its annual Project Share program and Minnesota’s upcoming Give to the Max Day.

Project Share helps families with children living within Hastings School District 200 enjoy a brighter holiday season by providing gifts for their children.

Hastings Family Service is encouraging parents and legal guardians who need help to schedule an intake appointment by calling 651-437-7134. The deadline to register is Nov. 25.

There are also opportunities for community members to lend a hand. Beginning Nov. 11, individuals, families, businesses, and other groups can sign up to adopt a family through the Hastings Family Service website.

The organization expects more families to seek assistance this year and is encouraging people to consider adopting a family together with friends, coworkers, or other community members.

Gifts must be dropped off by Dec. 11.

For those who would rather make a financial contribution, a $40 donation can help provide a holiday meal for a family.

Hastings Family Service is also looking ahead to Nov. 19, when Minnesota celebrates its 18th annual Give to the Max Day.

This year, the organization has some especially good news for donors. According to Hastings Family Service, a record $41,000 in matching funds is available, thanks to three generous donors.

That means community members have an opportunity to make their donations go even further in helping neighbors.

Donations can be made online at HastingsFamilyService.org, mailed to the organization, or dropped off in person during regular service hours. There’s also a secure outdoor drop box available 24 hours a day at the Rivertown Treasures thrift store entrance.

Hastings Family Service says Give to the Max donations must be received by Nov. 19 to qualify for the matching funds.

In the announcement, Executive Director Amy Sutton expressed appreciation for the community’s generosity, especially as rising living expenses continue to create challenges for local families and individuals.

Both programs offer a simple way for folks to step up and help a neighbor, whether that’s by making the holidays brighter for a family or helping provide resources for those facing difficult times.

To learn more about Project Share, Give to the Max Day, or ways to get involved, contact Hastings Family Service at 651-437-7134 or visit HastingsFamilyService.org.