Public invited to learn more about proposed 2,000-acre River Ray Solar Project

Residents in Welch Township and the surrounding area will have a chance next week to learn more about a proposed major solar project in Goodhue County.

The proposed River Ray Solar Project would cover about 2,000 acres and generate 300 megawatts of electricity. The project would be located near highways 316 and 61 in the Welch Township area. Adapture Renewables is developing the project, and the landowner is Nick Ries of Ries Farms.

An open house is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Red Wing Public Library on East Avenue.

The event will give residents, farmers, and nearby property owners a chance to talk with project representatives, ask questions, and learn more about the plans. There won’t be a formal presentation, so people can stop in anytime during the two-hour event.

Some community members want to know how a project of this size could affect local farmland, nearby homes and properties, wildlife, and water resources. There are also questions about possible impacts on bald eagles and other animals, wetlands, and the Mississippi River corridor.

Residents are also looking for more information about the project’s proximity to the Great River Road National Scenic Byway and the cultural and historical interests of the nearby Prairie Island Indian Community.

Another major question is how the electricity would be delivered to the power grid. That includes where transmission lines might go, whether additional land would be needed, and how construction could affect neighboring property owners.

The open house is an opportunity for community members to get answers directly from the developer and better understand what the project could mean for the area.

Again, the River Ray Solar Project open house is Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Red Wing Public Library. Anyone interested can stop by at any time to ask questions and learn more.