For the seventh year, Quinn Motors of Ellsworth continues our annual tradition of honoring veterans and military families.

Community and Service are core values of our 107-year-old dealership at Quinn Motors of Ellsworth. How does it work? Easy! Just ask .

Quinn Motors is gifting veterans who visit our dealership a complimentary $25 gift card to the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. We will be acknowledging veterans by taking a photo to share their service on social media.

Thank you, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery for partnering with us again.

And veterans, THANK YOU for your service!

About Us

Quinn Motors isn’t just about cars; it’s about driving excitement. From precision engineering to unbeatable customer care, we bring passion, performance, and personality to every ride.

Charlie and Meghan, owners of Quinn Motors, built the business on trust, hard work, and a genuine love for helping people find the right vehicle. As hands-on owners, they’re involved in every step to make sure customers feel confident and cared for.

Whether you’re chasing adventure or cruising in comfort, Quinn Motors is where innovation meets the open road. Start your journey with us the road ahead has never looked this good.

Phone: 715-952-4209

Location: 405 W Main St, Ellsworth, WI 54011

Specials

Check out our always fresh monthly specials:

To see our full list click here