A pair of Hastings Raiders divers are moving on to the state finals on Friday after the preliminary and semifinals round held on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota. All three Raiders divers advanced past the prelims round, with Chloe Aarness placing 2nd in the prelims and 3rd overall after the semifinals with a 277.10, Greta Larson scored a 158.85 in the prelims and would score a 239.75 overall and is sitting in 7th, and Kira Fuechtmann just missed out on qualifying for the finals, placing 19th with a 216. Raiders girls swimmers are in action today for preliminaries, and qualifying divers and swimmers will compete in the finals on Friday
Swimming Today for the Raiders includes:
200m Medley Relay – Emma Dehmlow, Maddy Ritter, Sofia Kovalenko, Lila Salzman
200 Individual Medley – Sofia Kovalenko and Emma Dehmlow
100 Fly – Sofia Kovalenko
100 Backstroke – Emma Dehmlow
400 Freestyle Relay – Sofia Kovalenko, Emma Dehmlow, Lila Salzman, Greta Larson