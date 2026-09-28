Raiders Football Dominates Homecoming to Improve to 4-0, Other Friday and Weekend Results

The Hastings football team dominated Apple Valley on Friday to celebrate a homecoming win 42-15 as heard live on KDWA and uploaded on the KDWA YouTube page.

The Raiders jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, with Elliott Hagen rushing for a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then a 21-point second quarter included a Zach Shatek 44-yard rushing score, a Cody Weber 18-yard touchdown reception, and Hagen found the endzone again with a 6-yard touchdown reception to take a commanding lead. The Raiders extended their lead going up 35-0 in the third quarter on a Shatek 3-yard rushing score. After Apple Valley was stopped at the goal line for a turnover on downs, they would stuff the Raiders in the endzone for a safety, then followed that up with a touchdown score to make it 35-8. Stopping all Eagles momentum, Shatek rushed for 80-yards on the first play of the drive to get up to the 42 point mark, and Apple Valley scored again late against the Raiders reserves as Hastings ran out the clock.

Shatek rushed for 249 yards on the day and three scores, while Hagen had two scores on two touches, and Carter Hanson threw for 87 yards and two scores. The Raiders are now 4-0 on the season, and will have a rivalry matchup on Friday at Two Rivers.

The Prescott football team fell behind against Osceola on Friday and weren’t able to recover, dropping the game 42-0 as seen live on the KDWA YouTube stream. The Cardinals fell behind 28-0 after the first quarter turning the ball over twice, and gave up another score to trail 35-0 at the half leading to running clock. Osceola ran a patient offense in the second half, scoring once in the fourth quarter to end it. Prescott is now 1-5 on the season, and will host Somerset on Friday.

The Prescott boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Stratford High School on Friday for the Nightfall Classic, the boys placing 9th with 233 points and the girls 6th with 146 points. The Cardinals boys were led by Dawson Langer in 16th, Quinn Justen in 24th, Wyatt Fortney in 61st, and Connor Anderson in 75th. The girls had top finishes from Kyra Dix who took home a meet medalist championship winning by over a minute to place 1st, Emma Schmitz placed 20th, Brooklyn Huppert was 39th, and Kyla Gotzinger was 50th. The two teams will both run on Saturday at Altoona.

On Saturday, the Hastings boys and girls cross country teams competed in one of their most coveted meets on the season, the Under the Lights Invitational at Flying Cloud Airport. The boys scored 544 team points to place 21st, led by David Tireman in 66th, Benjamin Schwanke in 79th, James Jensen in 129th, and Brian Mann in 143rd. The Raiders girls placed 22nd with 534 team points, with Elliana Lucking placing 60th, Clara Hochmuth in 66th, Annika Hauck in 132nd, and Taylor Johnson in 176th. Both teams will take a couple weeks off of competition, running again October 10th at Simley.

The Raiders girls soccer team fell to Shakopee 4-3, and the boys fell to Chaska 3-1. The squads will host Simley tomorrow for a Metro East Conference contest.