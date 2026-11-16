One of the best seasons in Hastings Raiders football in recent memory came to a close on Saturday in the class AAAAA quarterfinal round as they fell to Mankato West in the quarterfinals round 38-21 as heard live on KDWA. The Raiders had trouble on offense throughout the first half, falling behind 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 after a touchdown run by the Scarlets with 11:44 remaining in the half. But The Raiders would answer, with a Zach Shatek 7-yard run after a big throw down the field to set up the drive, but Mankato West would kick a field goal to lead 17-7 at halftime.

Shatek scored on the first play of the second half from 67-yards out to get the game back within three points at 17-14, but Mankato West had a 13-play 77-yard drive down the field to get it back up to a two-score contest at 24-14. Hastings refused to go away quietly, as Shatek scored on a 48-yard run with 3:22 left to go in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 24-21 going into the fourth. Hastings would run out of gas however, as the Scarlets would score twice in the frame and walk away with the win.

Shatek had 171 yards on 21 carries to go along with three touchdowns. Hastings wraps up their season with a 9-2 record, a section championship, and a class AAAAA state tournament berth and graduates a stellar and standout senior class.

The Hastings Raiders girls swimming and diving team will be well represented at the state meet this week, after a standout qualifying meet last week placing third overall. Three divers will be competing at state, including a dominant performance by Chloe Aarness who placed first by far with a 487.90, followed by Greta Larson in 3rd with a 414.60, and Kira Fuechtmann with a 4th place finish with a 358.40. Also qualifying to state included:

200m Medley Relay – Emma Dehmlow, Maddy Ritter, Sofia Kovalenko, Lila Salzman

200 Individual Medley – Sofia Kovalenko and Emma Dehmlow

100 Fly – Sofia Kovalenko

100 Backstroke – Emma Dehmlow

400 Freestyle Relay – Sofia Kovalenko, Emma Dehmlow, Lila Salzman, Greta Larson

Chloe Aarness was named the section 4A diver of the year, and Coach Briana Aarness was named the section 4A diving coach of the year

The state meet is November 18-20. Wednesday through Friday, at the University of Minnesota.

The Hastings Raiders girls hockey team fell in a heartbreaker 3-2 in overtime at Rochester Mayo on Saturday. The Raiders would score in each of the first two periods, with Stella Thurmes earning a shorthanded goal in the first period and Skyler Woodwick put the Raiders up 2-0 going into the third period. However the Spartans scored twice in the third period, one being shorthanded, to force overtime, where they would score the winner. Hastings falls to 1-1 on the season, and will take the week off of competition, hosting Morris/Benson on Saturday.