Raiders Football Perfect Season Spoiled by Mankato East

October 22, 2026 Andrew Swadner

The Hastings football team could not keep up with the Cougars of Mankato East Wednesday evening as the Raiders dropped their first game of the season 27-14 as heard live on KDWA and will be uploaded to the KDWA YouTube channel today. The Raiders fell behind 6-0 in the first after a Cougars touchdown, then after a Raiders punt, Mankato East drove the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line where the Raiders defense would get a goal line stop to keep it a one-score game. From their own 1-yard line, Hastings would drive the ball up to the 27-yard line when Zach Shatek would get the Raiders longest play of the night with a 73-yard touchdown rush.

A converted extra point would make it 7-6 Hastings, but that would be their only lead of the night. The Cougars would score before halftime to lead 14-7 at the break, then scored twice more before Hastings was able to convert any offense to lead 27-7. The Raiders converted a 40-yard pass to Brady Irwin to get down to the three-yard line in the fourth and Shatek would finish off the drive with a score, but a late interception stopped the comeback in its tracks. Shatek led the offense with 200 yards and two scores.

Hastings ends the regular season with a record of 7-1, and await their section opponent, but will play a home game on Halloween, October 31st at 1pm. 