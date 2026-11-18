A recount is underway in the Hastings Public Schools ISD 200 School Board election after candidates Carrie Tate and Kendal Larson were separated by just 47 votes.

The recount was requested by 2026 school board candidate and current ISD 200 Chair Carrie Tate and is being publicly funded under Minnesota election law.

The recount began Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the Dakota County Government Center. The Dakota County Auditor’s Office is overseeing the process, with assistance from elections officials in Goodhue and Washington counties.

The recount covers the race for three school board seats, each carrying a four-year term beginning Jan. 4, 2027.

KDWA connected with Dakota County Elections Director Michelle Blue, who offers insight into the recount process, explaining how ballots are secured, how votes are reviewed, and the safeguards in place to ensure an accurate and transparent count.

Blue says the recount involves ballots from 27 precincts across the school district, which spans three counties.

“So this is a recount of the Hastings Public Schools board member election that took place on Nov. 3, 2026, and the recount was delegated to the Dakota County Auditor, as is allowed by state law. We recount the school board member contest as part of that request. There was a lawfully submitted request for a recount to be publicly funded that the school district received and then delegated that to the county. “A lot of people may not know, but this school district goes up into Washington County and actually down into Goodhue County, and of course, has Dakota County as well. So there are—it’s a big school district. “We gathered the ballots. We had party balance teams go and collect the ballots from these. They’ve signed off on chain of custody statements, took possession of all of them, brought them to secure storage here in our office, and then stored them in our secure ballot storage vault that is under surveillance. “Made sure that all the ballots remain sealed by the election judges, and then this morning began the process of unsealing them in public view. That always happens in the view of the public, and then we confirm we’ll have each table begin counting a precinct. “The ballots are segregated by precinct, but we bring the ballots to a table. That’s all the ballots from a precinct: absentee ballots and polling place ballots. They’ll confirm that all the signatures are intact from election judges and that the packages remain sealed. “Once they have that confirmation, and they confirm that their precinct is complete, they break the seals, open the package, and get started. And that means that they are looking at every single ballot that is cast in this election, and determine who the voter intended for that ballot to be cast for. “So they’ll set it aside in a pile based on, again, what the voter intended for that vote to go to, and then they’ll count it. And then they give us a count when they’re done counting for that precinct and say, ‘OK, for Hastings Ward 1 P1, there are this many votes for each candidate.’ We go through line by line. “So it does take some time, but that’s good. That’s OK. This is within the margin, and we’re again happy to review each ballot and make sure that the public does have that faith and confidence in how transparent and accurate our elections are.”

Each table has bipartisan teams reviewing ballots together. This is especially important when a voter’s intent isn’t immediately clear, such as when someone fills in an oval but then crosses out that candidate’s name.

Blue says having representatives from both major political parties at each table helps ensure fairness and transparency.

“All of our tables work in party-balanced pairs, which means that it is an affiliated member of DFL, an affiliated member of the GOP party, and they’ll confirm that they are a party-balanced unit at every single table. “And the point of that is that most of the time it is extremely obvious based on how a voter marked their ballot and which ovals they circled who they intended their vote to go to, but sometimes voters make a mistake, and they might fill in an oval and then cross out that candidate’s name. “And so when they do need to go back and try to determine what the voter intended, that’s really when it’s very important to have a party-balanced team of folks looking at that and making that determination together.”

Looking back, the 2023 school board election recount offers some perspective. 2023 school board candidates Matt Seeger and Phil Biermaier were separated by 10 votes, electing Biermaier to the school board.

Seeger requested a recount.

That recount left the overall totals unchanged for candidates, maintaining their original 10-vote margin.

Under Minnesota Statute 204C.36, school board candidates may qualify for a publicly funded recount when the election margin falls below certain thresholds. For elections with more than 400 but fewer than 50,000 votes cast, the margin must be less than half a percent.

With Tate and Larson separated by just 0.15%, the recount provides another review of every ballot.

Blue expected the recount to continue into Thursday morning, Nov. 19, with officials potentially wrapping up by noon.

The recount will determine whether the original election results stand or whether the vote totals change.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]